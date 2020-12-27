This cryopreserved hornet could help save billions of bees

Five Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia), from the first nest found in the United States, have taken a trip across the country to a Washington, D.C. area Agricultural Research Service (ARS) facility and the Smithsonian for study and preservation. Once the specimens were taken into the "cold storage room," they were transferred to a table kept at below zero temperatures with liquid nitrogen, databased, placed in special cryo-vials and finally, lowered into silver liquid nitrogen containers, which will maintain the specimens' tissue in perfect condition.