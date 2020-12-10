Cheeky little squirrel happily enjoys eating the chocolate shell of a Kinder Egg

This cute video shows a squirrel tucking into a Kinder Surprise egg - eating all the chocolate to run away with the toy inside. Enrica Palma, 51, had just left her home to go shopping on her day off when she spotted the squirrel eating something. She was amazed to see the squirrel was carefully pulling back the wrapper of a Kinder Egg and devouring the chocolate shell inside. The adorable video clip shows the nifty little animal nibbling away the entire chocolate treat before sprinting away with the surprise toy in his mouth into someone's garden.