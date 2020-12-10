Cheeky little squirrel happily enjoying the chocolate shell of a Kinder Egg - RAW

By NewsChain Analysis
12:57pm, Thu 10 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

This cute video shows a squirrel tucking into a Kinder Surprise egg - eating all the chocolate to run away with the toy inside. Enrica Palma, 51, had just left her home to go shopping on her day off when she spotted the squirrel eating something. She was amazed to see the squirrel was carefully pulling back the wrapper of a Kinder Egg and devouring the chocolate shell inside. The adorable video clip shows the nifty little animal nibbling away the entire chocolate treat before sprinting away with the surprise toy in his mouth into someone's garden.