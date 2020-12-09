Call of Duty - Black Ops Cold War - Season One Cinematic Video

A trap has been set. A CIA safehouse has been hit. And an old enemy returns to get his revenge.After storming an experimental Nova 6 production site on Rebirth Island, Russell Adler has made a powerful enemy in Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, the ex-KGB leader of the Nova 6 program. And Stitch is looking to settle the score.Now, Adler and his CIA strike team find themselves trapped, and surrounded by enough Nova 6 nerve gas to throw the world off its axis.