The terms "DIY" and "Bed" don't tend to go together...until now! The YouTube channel [HomeMadeModern](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6pdMJwtkbCNoQRwbaNt77A) is living up to its name with this nifty video, where they break down how to build a stylish bed using plywood and just four basic power tools. It's everything you love about modern furniture, at a fraction of the cost!