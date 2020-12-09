Billy Porter Joins ABC's New Year's Eve Show From Time Square

Billy Porter is joining Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020’. The broadcast will take place in Times Square. However, it will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus. 2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings, Ryan Seacrest. Last year Porter made his debut on the program as a co-host in New Orleans. Ciara will be overseeing New Years' Eve festivities in Los Angeles once again, as she did in 2019. Porter was the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for his role on the TV Show ‘Pose’. He also has a Grammy and a Tony Award for his work on the musical ‘Kinky Boots’