Ariana Grande Announces The Release Of Her New Netflix Film

Ariana Grande has announced that she is releasing a new concert film called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’ on Netflix. The film follows her 2018 ‘Sweetener’ world tour. It will be released on Netflix on December 21. Grande announced the news on December 9 on Twitter, alongside the film’s official poster. The singer later confirmed in an Instagram post that the trailer for the film will be available from December 10. Grande said that the film is a “love letter” to her fans and a “celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years”. I’ve learned, seen, and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u, Ariana Grande. Grande released her sixth album ‘Positions’ in October of this year, following her 2019 album ‘Thank U, Next’