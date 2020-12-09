Angry restaurant boss claims Covid Marshall 'bullies' try to stop Scotch egg offer (RAW)

By NewsChain Analysis
10:45am, Wed 09 Dec 2020
A fuming restaurant boss today hit out at Covid Marshall 'bullies' who he says tried to stop him offering customers a free Scotch egg meal with their alcoholic drinks. Tim Roberts, 62, says he was visited by two 'black-booted bouncers' in hi-viz jackets shortly after advertising his meal offer on social media earlier this month. The marshalls said they were investigating whether he was offering a 'substantial meal' with booze as demanded by Tier Two restrictions. This video was shot on the 4th December 2020.