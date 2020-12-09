Angelina Jolie Sends Message To Abuse Victims During The Holidays

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazar, Angelina Jolie shared her advice to women suffering from domestic abuse. The actress acknowledged that the holiday season can be a particularly difficult time for those suffering from domestic abuse. Jolie is urging victims to “find allies” and agree on a code word for emergencies with a friend or family member. 243 million women and girls were abused by their partners in the last year. This is according to UN Women. If it has even crossed your mind that someone you know might be vulnerable in this way, try to stay close and present in their lives, Angelina Jolie. Jolie is currently supporting the United Nation’s 16 Days of Activism campaign. The initiative aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence