New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remains calm despite earthquake during live TV appearance

Jacinda Ardern remained cool and collected as she spoke - (Copyright Xinhua News Agency/PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
9:49am, Mon 25 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kept her composure as an earthquake struck during a live TV interview.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here,” Ardern told Ryan Bridge, a host for Newshub’s AM Show, live on air as she looked around the room.

The 39-year-old was being interviewed from The Beehive, the parliament building in Wellington when the 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit 30km northwest of Levin, a city close to the capital on the North Island.

Despite the camera visibly shaking during the 30-second quake, Ms Ardern maintained her, by now, customary cool, talking viewers through the drama.

“Quite a decent shake here if you see things moving behind me,” she said, before adding, "the Beehive moves a little more than most."

Just as it seemed she would have to abandon proceedings, the situation resolved itself.

"No, we're fine, I'm not under any hanging lights and I look like I'm in a structurally sound place."

GeoNet also reported 40 aftershocks of the quake, ranging between 1.7 and 4 magnitude.

The emergency services in Wellington reported no immediate serious impacts or reports of damage but trains were suspended in order for an assessment to take place.

Sign up to our newsletter