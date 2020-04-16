New Zealand could lift its lockdown measures as early as Monday, according to Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

It comes just three weeks after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern drew praise for acting swiftly to put the country in isolation measures.

In her address to the nation on March 23, she ordered bars and restaurants to shut immediately.

She said: "Non-essential businesses in New Zealand must now close. All bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries, playgrounds and any other place where the public congregate must close their face-to-face function.

"Over the next 48 hours as we move to Level 4, takeaway services must move to close their operations. All indoor and outdoor events cannot proceed. In short: we are all now preparing to go into self isolation as a nation."

New Zealand acted early in their fight to contain the deadly coronavirus with Ardern ordering the lockdown of 4.8 million people when the country had just 283 COVID-19 cases and no recorded deaths.

At present New Zealand has a total of 1,386 confirmed cases including nine deaths.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB radio on Thursday, deputy PM Peters said: "It's wise to make a decision at the last possible moment.

Related videos

"It would not be wise to make up your mind before Monday next week without seeing what the results today, tomorrow and the next day are. But at the moment things are pointing to an easing up of the situation."

In Europe, Spain and Italy have eased some restrictions and allowed some members of the public to go back to work.