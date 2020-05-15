New York governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the City until June 13 at the earliest.

In an executive order signed on Thursday evening, Cuomo extended the stay-at-home order for another four weeks after the initial lockdown plan was due to expire today.

New York has been one of the worst places hit by the virus in the US with over 340,000 confirmed cases and around 28,000 deaths.

And in New York City alone there are more than 186,000 confirmed cases.

However, he has eased some lockdown restrictions for North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions with construction and manufacturing employees allowed back to work.