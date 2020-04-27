A new survey has identified different personality traits adopted by people during the coronavirus lockdown.

The research, carried out at King's College, London found there are three basic types - the accepter, the sufferer and the resister.

The ‘accepters’ form the largest group, at 48% of those polled. Aged 55 to 75, they are more likely to adjust to the new life of lockdown.

Unlikely to feel more anxious or depressed than usual, just 12 per cent of this group have found their sleep affected, and only a few seem to be arguing more with family members.

‘Sufferers’ account for 44%, with women making up two thirds of the number.

A large 93 per cent of this group said they felt more anxious and depressed since lockdown began, with six out of ten struggling with sleep.

The final, and significantly the smallest group, is the ‘resisters’, who account for just eight per cent.

This group, comprising a large number of 16 to 24-year-olds, are more likely to be breaking lockdown rules, with almost 60% per cent believing 'too much fuss is being made' about the risk of the virus.

Director of the Policy Institute at King's College London Professor Bobby Duffy said: "The large bulk of the population are fully behind the measures, but even within this group there are clear dividing lines between those who are coping pretty well and those who are really suffering.