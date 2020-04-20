More than 16 per cent of people who had tested positive for coronavirus when they died were from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, new data shows.

On Monday, NHS England released data showing the ethnic breakdown of people who have died with coronavirus for the first time.

The figures, using data up to 5pm on April 17, reveal that of 13,918 patients in hospitals in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 at time of death, 73.6% were of white ethnicity, 16.2% were of BAME ethnicity and 0.7% had mixed ethnicity.

The remaining 9.5% had no stated or identifiable ethnicity.

The statistics come days after a review was announced to examine what appears to be a disproportionate number of BAME people who have been affected by Covid-19.

In the 2011 UK census around 7.5% of the population were Asian and 3.3% black.

Last week Downing Street confirmed the NHS and Public Health England will lead the review of evidence, following pressure on ministers to launch an investigation.

According to the new data, the 16.2% figure for BAME ethnicity breaks down as Indian 3.0%, Pakistani 2.1%, Bangladeshi 0.6%, any other Asian background 1.6%, Caribbean 2.9%, African 1.9%, any other black background 0.9%, Chinese 0.4% and any other ethnic group 2.8%.