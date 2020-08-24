New claim that Kim Jong Un is in a coma with sister poised to take over control of North Korea
A new claim has emerged suggesting Kim Jong Un is in a long-term coma and his sister is set to take control of North Korea.
The allegation comes from diplomat Chang Song-min, an ex-aide to late-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung.
He claims North Korea is concealing the true state of its leader's deteriorating health and believes the dictator is in a comatose state.
He goes on to suggest all of Kim's public appearances in recent months have been faked, amid mass speculation about his heath ciculating earlier this year.
Speaking with local media, Chang Song-min said: “I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended.”
He added that the dictator's sister, Kim Yo-jong, 33, is poised to take over some of her brother's powers.
“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he said.
Chang Song-min's claims come despite North Korean media releasing pictures claiming to be of Kim attending a government meeting on Thursday. However news agency Reuters said it could not 'independently verify' the images.
Kim Jong Un, thought to be aged around 36, has only been seen a handful of times this year with rumours suggesting a botched heart operation had left him in a critical condition, or even dead.
These rumours appeared to be quashed in May when state media released images of Kim cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory, although some claimed the images were doctored and were either from an earlier appearance or, indeed, featuring a body double.