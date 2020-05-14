New chairman of conciliation service Acas announced

A former director general of the NHS workforce is to be the new chairman of the conciliation service Acas.

Clare Chapman, currently a member of the Low Pay Commission, has held a number of director roles within human resources for a number of large organisations in the UK and abroad including director general of the NHS workforce between 2007 and 2011.

She starts a three-year term at the end of July, taking over from Sir Brendan Barber, who has held the post since 2014.

Acas is proving its strength, not just in resolving disputes but in helping employees and employers work together to tackle today’s workplace challenges

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: “Clare’s varied private and public sector experience within the world of work will be invaluable in our role as independent, impartial and trusted employment relations experts.

“The country’s workforce is facing a very challenging time now due to the impact of coronavirus.

“Clare’s expertise will be needed during this period and afterwards to ensure Acas continues to help meet the needs of Britain’s modern workplace.”

Ms Chapman said: “Given the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 crisis, Acas is proving its strength, not just in resolving disputes but in helping employees and employers work together to tackle today’s workplace challenges.

Related videos

“The world of work is being permanently changed by this crisis.

“In the midst of all the turmoil, some companies are already managing to unlock innovative and effective ways of working for employees whilst dealing with the detrimental impacts to their business.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

“This provides potential for making working life better in Britain over the long term and I am confident that Acas will play a strong role in making this happen.”

She currently serves on the Board of the Weir Group, G4S and Heidrick & Struggles, and has been a low pay commissioner since 2015.