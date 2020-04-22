Netflix sees 16 million new sign-ups since lockdown forced people to find home entertainment

By Alicia Turner
15:24pm, Wed 22 Apr 2020
Netflix has seen 16 million new sign-ups since the coronavirus outbreak as many search for ways to see out the lockdown. 

The American streaming giant has received almost double the amount of new sign-ups than the final months of 2019. 

From January to the end of March this year they brought in a staggering £576 million. 

However the streaming service is behind some multi-million dollar productions which have since halted 'almost all' filming due to the crisis.

The breakout documentary 'Tiger King' has now been watched by 64 million households. 

The company said: "We're acutely aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home, and which we can operate remotely with minimal disruption."

