Netflix has announced a surprise Michelle Obama documentary to be released on May 6.

The film called ‘Becoming’ is named after the former first lady’s 2018 memoir and will document her 34-city book tour over 2018 and 2019.

Netflix announced the release on Monday and described the documentary as ‘an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House’.

Obama said in a statement published by Variety: "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with.

"In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams.

“We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

