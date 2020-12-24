Navy warship forced home after coronavirus outbreak

HMS Northumberland
HMS Northumberland (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
13:01pm, Thu 24 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The crew of a Royal Navy warship have been forced to return to shore and isolate over Christmas after an outbreak of coronavirus on board.

HMS Northumberland which is designed to hunt for submarines, had been on call to protect UK waters over the festive period.

The Type 23 frigate was forced to return to Devonport Naval Base, near Plymouth, on Wednesday.

The crew of HMS Northumberland have been forced to isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “Following a number of suspected Covid cases onboard HMS Northumberland, the crew are now following health guidelines and protocols to isolate.

“The Royal Navy continues to meet all operational tasks over Christmas, as it has done throughout this pandemic.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Defence

Northumberland

PA