Nando's revealed the recipe for their famous peri-peri chicken thighs on Thursday evening despite some awkward technical difficulties with a live stream.

The Portuguese chain's head of food Tim Molema was teaching singer Jgrrey how to cook the chicken, spicy rice and macho peas, but the artist's WiFi connection kept dropping, leading to the instructions being somewhat confused.

The secret recipe was revealed as:

12 boneless chicken thighs, skin on

Nando's-medium PERi-PERi Sauce (or whichever spice you prefer), 125ml bottle

Oven cook in a 190 degree preheated oven until through

Finish off by grilling in pan

Molema, who is going to host Nando's-based cooking lessons every Thursday for the next six weeks, also gave away the ingredients you have to add to the spicy rice which are:

200g Basmatri rice

450ml Cold Water

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1/2 white onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves crushed

1/2 green pepper, finely diced

1 small green chilli, thinly sliced

1/2 can chopped tomatoes

1/2 tsp ground tumeric

1/2 cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

And finally, to the the famous ‘macho peas’, which contain:

400g frozen peas

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

3-4 springs fresh parsley, finely chopped

2-3 sprigs fresh mint, finely chopped

1/2 tsp salt

2 good pinches of dried red chilli flakes (add more if you like it hot)

All Nando's restaurants across the UK closed following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order on March 23 to shut all non-essential stores.