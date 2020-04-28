Nando’s reopens six UK restaurants for delivery

Nando’s has said it is reopening six of its UK restaurants for delivery from today.

The peri-peri chicken chain said it will reopen the kitchens of four restaurants in London and two in Manchester to offer a delivery service through Deliveroo.

It comes after Nando’s restarted cooking at these sites last week to serve food for NHS workers and charities.

The restaurant chain said it will offer deliveries from its Camberwell, Canary Jubilee, Clink Street and Gloucester Road sites in London.

It will also serve customers in Manchester from its Fallowfield and Printworks locations.

Every member of the team has been washing their hands more frequently while maintaining social distance during shifts

Nando’s said it will offer a reduced delivery menu from these sites, but will not be offering eat-in or collection services.

In a statement, Nando’s said: “The menu will be reduced to help the team maintain social distance in the kitchen and food prep areas, but never fear as the majority of Nando’s favourites such as peri-peri chicken wings, halloumi and peri chips will now be available to enjoy at home.

Related videos

“Each Nando’s restaurant has been working under Public Health England guidelines for the past week on top of their existing health and safety procedures.

“Every member of the team has been washing their hands more frequently while maintaining social distance during shifts.

“After a successful trial re-opening serving meals to local good causes, they are now upping production to serve the public.”

The company stressed that this is the “first phase” of its reopening plans but more restaurants could follow suit and open for deliveries if it is successful.