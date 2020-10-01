MP apologises for travelling to and from Parliament with Covid-19
An MP has apologised for travelling to London to debate the coronavirus response in Parliament after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms before testing positive and returning to Scotland.
The SNP’s Margaret Ferrier acknowledged on Thursday that “there is no excuse for my actions” after revealing her journey while positive with the virus.
She said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated, before travelling by train to London on Monday.
“This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake,” the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West said.
Ms Ferrier spoke in the coronavirus debate in the House of Commons on Monday and, by her account, tested positive for Covid-19 that evening.
“I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry.
“I have been self-isolating at home ever since,” she said.
The MP said she has “notified the police of my actions” and has informed the test and trace system and the Commons authorities.
“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions.
“I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have, and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19,” she said.