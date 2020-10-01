MP admits travelling on public transport following positive coronavirus test
An MP has admitted travelling on public transport after testing positive for coronavirus.
The SNP's Margaret Ferrier has said in a statement there was ‘no excuse for my actions’ and 'I apologise unreservedly for breaching COVID-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn't have’.
She explained that she experienced mild symptoms on Saturday and took a Covid test that day.
“Feeling much better, I then travelled to London by train on Monday to attend Parliament as planned. This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake. On Monday evening I received a positive test result for COVID-19,” she said.
“I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry. I have been self-isolating at home ever since.
“I have used Test and Protect and I have notified the House of Commons authorities who have spoken with Public Health England. I have also notified the police of my actions.”