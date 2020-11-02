Motorists rescued from flood water after heavy rain

Emergency services had to rescue a number of motorists trapped in floods after heavy rainfall overnight across West and North Yorkshire.

Flood warnings were issued across the region on Monday as rivers burst their banks.

Bus and train services were cancelled and a number of roads were left impassable due to flood water, causing travel disruption throughout the area.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted on Monday: “Our officers are working with @NorthYorksFire to free motorists trapped by floodwater.

“There are particular issues on the A684 around Wensley and at Morton-on-Swale (west of Northallerton).

“Do not drive into water that’s moving or more than 10cm deep.”

Richmond Fire Station said nine people were rescued after five cars and a lorry drove into the water at Wensley.

In a tweet, it said: “This morning at Wensley. Five cars and a lorry that had driven into floodwater. We rescued nine people using boats. Please don’t drive through floodwater.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Hawes had also responded to reports of multiple vehicles trapped in floodwater at Appersett at around 8.15pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “The crews were able to rescue the occupants of the vehicles using water rescue equipment and escort them to safety.”

Craven Council said environmental health officers were helping residents with flooding in Hellifield and firefighters had assisted people in Gargrave overnight.

In West Yorkshire, a number of roads were flooded after the River Wharfe burst its banks.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “Ilkley is severely flooded this morning. Please avoid the area. Areas affected are Denton Road, A65 from Burley in Wharfedale through to Ben Rhydding – Wheatley Lane. New Brook Street near to Iron Bridge.”

Bus companies announced a number of cancellations and diversions and Northern Rail cancelled services between Skipton and Morecambe due to all lines being blocked.