Motorbike rider ‘high on cocaine hit 180mph wearing shorts’

A motorbike rider wearing shorts hit speeds of 180 mph while high on cocaine during a 30-minute chase, police said.

He was pursued across four different police jurisdictions as he jumped red lights, mounted pavements and went on the wrong side of the road in a bid to escape on Wednesday night.

The rider hit speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone and was clocked at 180mph on the M1 before he rode the wrong way along the motorway’s hard shoulder to refuel, it is claimed.

He was stopped on the forecourt of the petrol station and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motorcycle, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and insurance, and being over the prescribed limit for cocaine.

Arresting officer Sergeant Tony McGovern said: “This was dangerous and reckless riding where the rider put himself and other innocent members of the public at risk of serious injury or even death.

“The rider was wearing a helmet but no protective clothing on his body and wearing shorts.”

The Metropolitan Police spotted the high-powered bike, with a false number plate, at around 9.20pm in the Wood Green area of north London.

Officers in marked BMWs pursued the motorcycle, requesting assistance from a police helicopter, as it sped through red lights, mounted pavements and travelled on the wrong side of the road.

The police helicopter clocked the bike travelling at up to 70mph in a 20mph zone and overtaking other vehicles before hitting speeds of 100mph after the pursuit cars lost sight.

Sgt McGovern said: “This was highly dangerous and the rider was doing this without any police units anywhere near him and his actions were putting his own, and innocent members of the public’s lives in danger.”

The chase continued onto the M1, where the rider is said to have hit speeds of 180mph as he rode into Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The Metropolitan Police said he has been released under investigation.

It came after a separate high-speed pursuit came to an end after officers used slow speed tactical contact to dismount the rider.

He fled on foot but was arrested him on suspicion of failing to stop for police, aggravated theft of the motorcycle, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was taken into custody at a north London police station.