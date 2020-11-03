Mother whose son lay dying in her arms appeals for help to catch killers

The family of a devout Christian carer who lay dying in his mother’s arms after being shot in a case of mistaken identity have appealed for help finding his killers.

James Owusu-Agyekum, 22, was gunned down in Tynsdale Road, Harlesden north-west London, on November 2 2016, by one of two suspects who fled on bikes.

Just before his death he had taken time out from studying to care for his mother, and was standing outside the family home when he was shot.

His mother, Deborah Owusu, cradled him as he laying dying from his wounds.

She said: “It is still fresh in my mind. I have days where I see him dying in my arms all over again.

James Owusu-Agyekum

“There has been no comfort in not knowing who or why these people heartlessly took my son’s life.

“Not knowing anything makes each and every day harder. James would do anything to help anyone. Now he needs everyone to help him.”

Four years on, detectives have released new footage of the suspects in the area just before the murder.

There is also a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the prosecution of the killers.

Investigators believe James was shot in a dispute between two local gangs.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “Four years have passed since James’ life was cruelly taken from him.

“His family have had to live with the pain and torment of knowing his killer is still out there for all these years.

“They have not given up, and neither have we, and we are more determined than ever that we will catch those responsible for this terrible crime.

“James was a much-loved young man who would do anything for his family. He was a university student with big dreams and a bright future ahead of him. Sadly, all of that was brutally taken from him.

“We are releasing footage of two individuals we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation. I would strongly urge anyone who recognises them to contact us; all information will be handled in strictest confidence and could be key to the investigation.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small the detail, is asked to get in touch. Help us get justice for James and bring his family a small measure of peace. You can remain 100% anonymous by calling Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can call the police Incident Room on 020 8785 8244 or 101, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.