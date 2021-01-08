Mother of new year baby reassures women preparing to give birth in lockdown

The mother of one of the first babies born in the UK this year has said pregnant women should have “no worries” about giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauren Docherty, 27, gave birth to Finn at 1.58am on New Year’s Day at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

He weighed 8lb 3oz and is Ms Docherty’s second son with fiance Brad Girvan, 28.

Lauren with baby Finn

Shortly after his birth, Finn was taken to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for treatment for infection and jaundice, but he has since recovered.

He arrived at his home on the west side of the city on Thursday afternoon, where he met his big brother Logan, who is 18 months old, and his grandparents.

Ms Docherty praised the NHS staff who looked after herself and Finn, and said mothers-to-be should have no concerns about their care despite the new coronavirus restrictions.

Finn with family

She said: “Myself, fiance and family would like to thank all the staff at the Queen Elizabeth maternity unit for all their help during delivery and aftercare given to myself and Finn during our time within the hospital. The care, love and attention is second to none.

“We would like to let other expectant parents waiting to go into the Queen Elizabeth maternity unit during this unknown and frankly scary time given the new lockdown that they should have no worries.

“The care from all staff is fantastic throughout. You and your babies are in the safest of loving hands from all at Queen Elizabeth.

“All staff should be so proud of themselves working hard through these times and given the recognition for their ongoing commitment and dedication to care.”

Brad Girvan with baby Finn

Ms Docherty said her midwife was “so encouraging and supportive” throughout her delivery and staff in the NICA and neonatal departments took time to explain the situation and support her and Mr Girvan.

“For this we are so grateful as this was an extremely difficult experience for the both of us, as we’re sure it is for other parents,” she said.

“Myself and Brad will be forever grateful that we’ve been so lucky. Our boy is now home with us and his big brother Logan – our wee trooper.”