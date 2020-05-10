More migrants make it to UK shores amid bank holiday surge

The number of migrants who managed to reach the UK this weekend is now at least 244 after another boat made the dangerous journey on Sunday.

A huge surge in migrant crossings has taken place over the bank holiday weekend, with what is believed to be a new single-day record on Friday.

Eight inflatable boats – including one packed with 51 people – were intercepted in the English Channel by Border Force on Friday, with 145 migrants in total rescued.

On Saturday, a further 82 migrants were responded to by UK authorities.

Seventy of these were discovered on board inflatable boats, while 12 men were found at Dungeness on the Kent coast.

On Sunday, Border Force was alerted to another boat at 3.20am, and it was found to be carrying 17 people.

They too were taken to Dover, where they will be assessed for symptoms of coronavirus.

The Home Office said attempted crossings are “reckless acts facilitated by criminals that we are determined to stop”.