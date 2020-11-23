More than half a million people take part in Kate’s study on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge’s landmark study on early childhood has had the largest-ever response from the public to a survey of its kind.

Kate in a video released on Kensington Palace’s social media accounts, said more than half a million people had taken part in the Royal Foundation’s “five big questions on the under-fives” research, which will be published this week.

The duchess, who was sat on a sofa in front of family photographs of her children, said she was gearing up to share “five big insights” from the survey, conducted by Ipsos Mori.

She also told her social media followers that she would “take your questions”.

Kate added that 2020 had been a “hugely challenging time for us all and there hasn’t been a more important moment to talk about families”.

The duchess is preparing to give the keynote speech at an online forum about the findings on Friday.

Kelly Beaver, managing director of public affairs at Ipsos MORI, said the response to the survey had been unprecedented.

“Ipsos MORI has been conducting research with the public in the UK for over 50 years and we have never seen a response like we did when the 5 Big Questions was launched,” she said.

Kate has made early years development one of the main pillars of her public work.

The online poll was the biggest survey of its kind on early childhood and aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on the subject.

Kate said in the video: “Earlier this year, we asked you five big questions about raising our under-fives.

Kate (PA Wire)

“We wanted to hear what you think about the importance of the earliest years of our children’s lives.

“More than half a million of you answered that call.

“So we’ve taken your input, and combined it with even more public research to produce the UK’s biggest-ever study on the early years.

“This year has been a hugely challenging time for us all and there hasn’t been a more important moment to talk about families.”

She added: “Later on this week, we’ll share 5 Big Insights that we’ve discovered, and I’ll take your questions.

“This is just the beginning. And I want to thank you for starting a conversation because we’re all on this journey together.”

The research also includes further qualitative and ethnographic research, a nationally representative survey conducted before the pandemic and a survey on the impact of Covid-19 on families.