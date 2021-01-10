More than 2,000 grey seals born in Norfolk during pupping season as police keep visitors away

Grey seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk
Grey seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk
By NewsChain Lifestyle
14:15pm, Sun 10 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

More than 2,000 grey seal births have been recorded at Horsey Gap in Norfolk during its annual pupping season.

The births come as police have been patrolling the area to deter visitors during the national lockdown.

Seal protection charity Friends of Horsey Seals estimated that “well over 2,000” seal pups have been born this season, which stretches from November to January.

Grey seal pups

“We suspended counting when the Covid restrictions made it impossible for our counters, so we don’t have a complete figure this year,” Jane Bowden, a warden and trustee for the charity, told the PA news agency.

Ms Bowden explained that the charity is made up of hundreds of volunteers from around the country. However, due to coronavirus restrictions, only local volunteers are now able to help patrol the beach.

“This has been a really tough year for us,” she told PA. “We couldn’t just abandon the seals.”

Grey seal pups

Norfolk Police said it had fined a man and a woman who drove more than 120 miles from their home in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire to Horsey to look at the seal colony on Thursday.

The man and woman, both aged in their 50s, admitted they had travelled to see the seals and both were issued with a fixed penalty notice, the force said.

Sign up to our newsletter

Animals

Seals

Norfolk

Births