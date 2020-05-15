More than 100 firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in east London

Barking fire - (Copyright PA Media)
By The Newsroom
21:49pm, Fri 15 May 2020
Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a warehouse in Barking, east London.

Officers from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the single-storey warehouse on Alfreds Way on Friday evening after reports of a building being alight.

Barking fire - (Copyright PA Media)

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations also attended the scene and are expected to remain there throughout the night.

They were supported by members of the London Ambulance Service (LAS), who urged people living in the area to keep windows and doors shut due to the large amounts of smoke being emitted by the blaze.

Barking fire - (Copyright PA Media)

A spokesman for the LAS said that an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a hazardous area response team had been dispatched but that no-one had yet been treated at the scene.

The LFB said the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Station manager Jim Smith, who is at the scene, said: “A warehouse and an adjoining warehouse are alight. Crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading.

“Firefighters expect to be on scene throughout the night.”

