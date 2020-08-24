Millionaire search after two winning Lotto tickets bought in lockdown-hit Oldham

Two potential millionaires from Oldham are being urged to come forward as winning Lotto tickets bought in the town have yet to be claimed.

The £1 million prizes were both won in the Lotto draw on Saturday August 8, but have not been claimed by the lucky ticket-holders.

The tickets were both bought in the metropolitan borough of Oldham, which has been subject to local lockdown restrictions in recent weeks.

National Lottery bosses are urging people to double-check their tickets for the winning numbers: 2, 40, 49, 53, 56 and 58 with a bonus ball of 41.

We’re hoping that we can bring a little bit of cheer to the area with this news and a whole lot more cheer when these prizes are claimed

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is incredible news – one draw, one town and an incredible two £1 million Lotto unclaimed prizes.

“We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder or ticket-holders and unite them with their winnings, these amazing prizes could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Given the current situation in Oldham, and the wider national situation, we’re encouraging everyone who may have bought a ticket in the area to check their tickets online via the National Lottery website or via the National Lottery App.

“You can scan your retail draw-based game tickets on the National Lottery App to see if you’ve won a prize.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner or winners comes forward.

“We’re hoping that we can bring a little bit of cheer to the area with this news and a whole lot more cheer when these prizes are claimed.”

Winners have until February 4 next year to claim and anyone not in possession of their ticket but with a genuine claim can write to Camelot, but must do so within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning tickets before the deadline, the prize money and the interest it has generated will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.