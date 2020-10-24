Milk snake brings all the boys to the car

A “talented escape artist” snake has been rescued after it was found curled up in the groove of a car door after escaping from its home.

RSPCA animal rescuer Louis Horton was called to a residential care home in Beare Green, Dorking, Surrey, on Tuesday after the milk snake was spotted slithering across the car park.

He said: “The snake slithered inside a parked car and we managed to get the keys and search the whole 4×4. We looked in the engine, underneath and couldn’t find him anywhere.

“Then, when we looked in the boot, we spotted him curled up in the groove along the top of the door.”

He said the snake was taken into the RSPCA’s care but was reunited with its owner after posters were put up in the area.

Mr Horton said: “Thankfully, it didn’t take us long to find his owner. It turns out he’d escaped through an open window and gone on the run. He’d been missing for two months.

“It was lovely to take him home and reunite him with his owner.

“Milk snakes can easily get confused with coral snakes as their colour and markings are similar, so it’s important to contact the RSPCA hotline on 0300 1234 999 for advice and keep a safe distance if you spot an unknown species.

“Milk snakes are not dangerous but coral snakes are highly venomous so they did the right thing calling us for help.”

Mr Horton said snakes are “talented escape artists” and added: “Snakes will push their way out of their enclosures through small gaps or loose-fitting lids so we always advise owners to ensure vivariums are kept secure and locked, if necessary, to prevent accidental escape.”