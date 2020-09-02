Migrant crossings: Five times a new daily record was set in 2020

At least 409 migrants crossed to the UK on small boats on Wednesday – a new single-day record.

The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses numbers of migrant crossings, has compiled a list of five days this year when a new record was set.

– September 2: 409 migrants reach the UK

A huge wave of boats departed France on Wednesday, with hundreds of migrants making their way across the sunny and calm English Channel.

The Home Office said Border Force dealt with at least 27 “incidents”, with that number possibly to rise later.

In the House of Commons Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions over the Government’s handling of the crisis.

– August 6: 235 migrants reach the UK

Migrants arrived in the UK aboard 17 boats in what was believed to be the highest numbers on record before the latest batch of crossings.

In one incident, Border Force apprehended 15 migrants who had landed at Dungeness beach in Kent.

– July 30: 202 migrants reach the UK

Last week, at least 202 migrants managed to cross to Britain in a surge of 20 boats on July 30.

The migrants said they were from a diverse range of nationalities, including: Yemeni, Palestinian, Ertitrean, Chad, Egyptian, Sudanese, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Iranian, Indian, and Mali.

– July 12: 180 migrants reach the UK

On the day Priti Patel announced a “new operational approach” to dealing with small boat crossings, a record number of migrants made it to the UK.

At least 180 migrants were able to cross the English Channel to the UK on July 12 in what was then a new single-day record.

They were among more than 380 migrants who attempted the crossing, the rest being intercepted by French authorities and returned to France.

– June 3: 166 migrants reach the UK

More than 160 migrants made the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats on June 3.

Border Force and partner agencies dealt with eight incidents after being alerted to small boats in the Channel travelling towards the UK.

There were 166 migrants in total, including one boat carrying 48 males and 16 females presenting themselves as Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti and Afghani.