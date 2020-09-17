Migrant boats to be donated to charity

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Migrant Channel crossing incidents - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
10:16am, Thu 17 Sep 2020
Inflatable boats used by migrants to cross the English Channel are to be donated to charity.

A huge backlog of dinghies has built up in Dover as more and more people journey to the UK.

While many are believed to have been moved elsewhere in the country, dozens of boats were seen in drone pictures earlier this month.

Nearby, piles and piles of outboard motors, many appearing to be brand new, could be seen.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents - (Copyright PA Wire)

However now the dinghies can be donated to charities and local groups such as the RNLI and Sea Scouts.

More than 6,500 people have now crossed to the UK aboard hundreds of boats.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke welcomed the news, while warning that the focus must remain on bringing the crossings to an end “once and for all”.

She said: “Residents came to me with this sensible idea to put dinghies to good use after the Home Office have finished examining them – so I welcome ministers listening and taking it forward.

“Yet I have also been clear that the real focus should be on making sure the dangerous crossings themselves end once and for all.”

