Microscopic coronavirus sculpture to be auctioned for charity

Microscopic sculptures which celebrate the role of healthcare workers in combating coronavirus are to go on sale.

One of Willard Wigan’s artworks will be sold to raise money for the Mask Our Heroes charity, which aims to provide PPE to frontline medical staff.

It depicts a nurse holding an NHS flag as she confronts a representation of the molecular structure of coronavirus.

The nurse, which is less than half a millimetre in height, is positioned on top of a hypodermic needle.

Wigan has produced another similar sculpture which shows a nurse confronting the virus while brandishing the shield of the comic strip character Captain America.

It will be sold in the US to raise money for coronavirus-related causes in the country.

Another of the British artist’s sculptures, which has been sold privately, shows the virus skewered on the end of a hypodermic needle.

Wigan said: “I feel these are my most iconic creations, and reminds people that just because you can’t see something doesn’t mean that it won’t have a huge impact.

“I have worked in the micro world since I was five years old, I hope this micro sculpture is the grain of sand that creates a tidal wave of success for the good causes they will raise money for.”

The auction of the NHS sculpture will take place on December 9.

A sculpture by Wigan, who holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s smallest hand-made sculpture, is reportedly owned by the Queen.

Singer Sir Elton John, actress Cameron Diaz and former boxer Mike Tyson are also said to be owners of his artworks.

The auction is taking place at https://theauctioncollective.com/auctions/willard-wigan-for-mask-our-heroes/