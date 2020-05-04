Governor Gretchen Whitmer has condemned the lockdown protests in Michigan as depicting some of the ‘worst racism in the country's history'.

Rallies have already featured swastikas, nooses, assault rifles and Confederate flags.

Whitmer said in an interview with CNN: “Some of the outrageousness of what happened at our capitol depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country."

Videos released on social media showed protesters storming the statehouse in Lansing as officials debated the governors request to extend the lockdown measures.

They attempted to raid the legislative floor but were held back by police and capitol staff.

Whitmer added while people are getting frustrated with the measures, they should not resort to these protests.

“We know that people are not all happy about having to take the stay-home posture and you know what, I’m not either.

"But we have to listen to the public health experts and displays like the one we saw in our state capitol are not representative of who we are in Michigan.

“There were swastikas and Confederate flags and nooses and people with assault rifles. That’s a small group of people when you think that this is a state of almost 10 million people, the vast majority of whom are doing the right thing.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump said the protesters were ‘good people’. He tweeted: “The governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire.