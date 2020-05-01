Messages of thanks painted outside care homes and hospitals

Messages of thanks to NHS staff and care workers have been painted on roads outside hospitals and care homes across Hampshire.

The move was taken by the county council to express support for its 17 care homes for older people as well as hospitals in Winchester, Basingstoke, Fleet, Andover, Gosport and Lymington.

Electric variable messaging signs (VMS) on Hampshire roads will also display the message “Thank You Key Workers”.

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, said: “This is our way of saying thank you to all care workers, the NHS and all key workers for the vital work you do every day.

“Our highways teams have been out to show how much we appreciate everything you are doing at this time.”