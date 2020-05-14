Melissa Etheridge's son, Beckett Cypher, dies after opioid addiction struggle, aged 21
Melissa Etheridge has paid tribute to her son Beckett Cypher who has died following a battle with opioid addiction, aged 21.
Cypher, son to US grammy-winning star Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher, died on Wednesday.
Etheridge, best known for songs ‘Ain’t It Heavy' and ‘Come To My Window,' announced the news on her social media.
The 58 year-old wrote on Twitter: "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.
"He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.
"My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.
"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."
Etheridge and Cypher had two children, Bailey and Beckett.
Bailey, 23, paid tribute to her brother with a series of pictures on Instagram.
She wrote: “I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us.”