Melania Trump fulfilled her role as First Lady to the letter as she spoke glowingly of her husband’s achievements and suitability to continue in office.

Her comments came during a speech from the White House Rose Garden on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

She said of the President: "He's what is best for our country. We know Donald Trump makes no secret about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he is thinking. That is because he's an authentic person who loves this country and its people.

"He wants nothing more than for this country to prosper and he doesn't waste time playing politics.

“I know I speak for my husband and the family when we say we're so grateful that you trusted him to be your president. We would be honored to serve this incredible country for four more years,” she said.

The First Lady also spoke directly about current events including the police shooting of Jacob Black in Wisconsin, the coronavirus pandemic and the reasons why women should vote for her husband.

She spoke in front of a small audience including her husband, who currently sits behind Democrat Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Mrs Trump said: "Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country.

"It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage you to focus on the future while still learning from the past.

"I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals.

“I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the colour of a person's skin.”

She also spoke on the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 178,000 US citizens.

She said: "My deepest sympathy goes out to all of you who have lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering.

"I know many people are anxious. Some feel helpless. I want you to know you're not alone.”

The US president has received heavy criticism amid his handling of the pandemic, but she praised him, stating that he is not a traditional politician but ‘he loves this country and he knows how to get things done … He demands actions and he gets results’.

She also explained why women should vote for Trump in the presidential election in November.

She said: "To mothers and parents everywhere, you're warriors. In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your family. I see how hard he works each day and night and despite the attacks from the media, he will not give up. In fact, if you tell him it cannot be done, he just worked harder.

"Donald is a husband that supports me in all that I do. He has built an administration with unprecedented number of women in leadership roles and fostered an environment where the American people are always the priority.

“He welcomes different points of view and encourages thinking outside of the box.”