Melania Trump has phoned Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds to wish her and the Prime Minister a 'speedy recovery' from the coronavirus.

A statement from the First Lady's office said: "Mrs Trump expressed well wishes for Ms Symonds and Prime Minister Johnson, and noted that the United States was praying for their speedy and full recoveries.

"Mrs Trump reaffirmed that the United States stands together with the United Kingdom in the fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mrs Trump and Ms Symonds expressed optimism that the United States and the United Kingdom would get through this difficult period and emerge stronger than before."

Ms Symonds and the Prime Minister are understood to be recovering from the virus together Chequers, where the call was made yesterday.

Mr Johnson was discharged from hospital last weekend, after receiving treatment in the ICU at St Thomas'.