McDonald’s reopens 33 drive-throughs but spending capped at £25 a car

McDonald’s has reopened 33 restaurants for drive-through customers after a successful trial for deliveries.

The sites, primarily in south-east England, opened at from 11am on Wednesday and are offering a limited menu with orders capped at £25 per car, the fast food chain said.

Contactless payment is also being encouraged.

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Peterborough tops the list with six open for drive-through business, Ipswich has four and Luton has three.

It means McDonald’s has 38 restaurants operating in the UK – 23 as drive-through only, 10 offering deliveries and drive-through, and five just serving online orders via apps.

Staff will be temperature checked before each shift and the number of workers on each site will be reduced to ensure social distancing, bosses added.

Perspex screens are installed at all drive-through windows and staff will be given protective equipment, the company said.

It comes after rival Subway reopened all 600 stores in the UK for delivery and takeaway last week, along with openings from Burger King, Pret A Manger and Wagamama, among others.

McDonald’s previously called for customers to be “patient and supportive” of staff as sites reopen, warning that service “will not be as quick as you might be used to” as workers adjust to the changes.

Bosses hope to reopen all drive-through operations over the next month.

On Tuesday, Wagamama revealed plans to reopen 67 restaurants for deliveries by the end of next month.

The pan-Asian restaurant chain launched a trial at five delivery kitchens earlier this month after being forced to shut its doors to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said it will rapidly expand its delivery service after “successful” trials in London and Leeds.

Pizza Express said it plans for 13 sites across London to offer delivery services from next week.

McDonald’s restaurant reopening list

Drive-Through Only:Ipswich – Ranelagh RoadIpswich – RavenswoodIpswich – WhitehouseChelmsford – Regiment Business ParkHounslow – Travellers FriendSutton – Oldfields RoadNorth Cheam – Worcester ParkStrood – Commercial RoadRochester – Medway Valley ParkHerfordshire – BusheyStaines – Two Rivers Retail ParkStaines – London RoadPeterborough – Bourges BoulevardPeterborough – BoongatePeterborough – HamptonPeterborough – Morrisons, Lincoln RoadPeterborough – Eye GreenPeterborough – GlintonRochester – Medway City EstateBobbing – Sheppey WayDunstable – Luton RoadLuton Retail Park Gipsy LaneWatford – Garston

Delivery And Drive-Through:Chelmsford – RiversideChelmsford – WestwayIpswich – Cardinal ParkBoreham InterchangeLuton – LeagraveWatford – Hertfordshire ArmsLuton – Chaul End LaneBeechings WaySittingbourne Retail ParkGillingham – Bowaters

Still Open For Delivery:TootingDalstonWellingHarrowLuton – George Street

Drive-Through Reopenings in Ireland (all Dublin):NutgroveKylemore RoadEast WallArtaineMalahide RoadTallaght