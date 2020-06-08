Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman ‘devastated’ after wife Sara dies following long illness, aged 44
BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Mark Chapman is said to be ’devastated’ after his wife of 20 years died following a long illness.
Mark and Sara - who was just 44 - married in 2000 and have three children - Ben, Jessie and Molly.
A source told The Sun: "Sadly Sara passed away on June 3. Mark and the kids are absolutely devastated.
"The family was there and it’s just a really sad situation. They’re an extremely private family and would appreciate people respecting that."
As well as being known for his role as a presenter on 5 Live, Chapman is also renowned for his slots on Sky’s NFL show as well as hosting BBC football’s Final Score and Match of the Day 2.
A number of high-profile figures from the world of football have shown their support.
Chapman has previously spoken about his family, saying: "I know my family are very proud of me but I don’t look at what I do as being anything particularly special.
"I’ve got a great job and it’s so much fun but I don’t go in for any of that celebrity-nonsense. I’d much prefer a pint at The Railway any day."