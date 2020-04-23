Mass queues form for McDonald's drive-thrus after fast food chain re-opens in France

A small number of McDonald's recently re-opened their drive-thru service in France (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
10:02am, Thu 23 Apr 2020
McDonald's customers reportedly queued for up to three hours at drive-thrus across France as the fast food chain began re-opening following the coronavirus crisis.

Only 30 restaurants across the country re-opened their drive-thru service, sparking hundreds of people to travel to the various outlets in a bid to consume their first McDonald's meal in weeks.

President Macron announced recently that France will lift its lockdown measures on May 11 but that mass public events could still be outlawed until mid-July.

In the UK, McDonald's franchises across the country remain closed, with no return date for fast food chains yet confirmed.

Britain will maintain its lockdown until at least May 7 when a review of the measures will be undertaken by the Government.

The UK shut down one month ago on March 23 when Boris Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants and all non-essential shops to shut to minimise the spread of COVID-19.