McDonald's customers reportedly queued for up to three hours at drive-thrus across France as the fast food chain began re-opening following the coronavirus crisis.

Only 30 restaurants across the country re-opened their drive-thru service, sparking hundreds of people to travel to the various outlets in a bid to consume their first McDonald's meal in weeks.

President Macron announced recently that France will lift its lockdown measures on May 11 but that mass public events could still be outlawed until mid-July.

In the UK, McDonald's franchises across the country remain closed, with no return date for fast food chains yet confirmed.

Britain will maintain its lockdown until at least May 7 when a review of the measures will be undertaken by the Government.