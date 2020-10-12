Margaret Nolan, James Bond girl who starred in ‘Goldfinger', dies aged 76
Margaret Nolan, who appeared in the James Bond film ‘Goldfinger,’ has died at the age of 76.
She appeared in the iconic 007 movie in 1964 where she famously danced in gold.
Nolan died on October 5, her son Oscar Deeks confirmed.
Director Edgar Wright also announced the news, writing on Twitter: "It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away.
"She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the '60s; having appeared with The Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.
"She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I'm so glad I got to know her.
“My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”
Nolan also starred in 'A Hard Day's Night,' ‘Carry On Girls’ and 'No Sex Please We're British.'
She last featured in the film ‘Last Night in Soho’ last year and also appeared in Playboy magazine's James Bond's Girls edition of November 1965.
One fan wrote in a tribute online: “RIP to Margaret Nolan. She appeared in 6 Carry On films, Goldfinger and a classic episode of Steptoe and Son. Her catfight with Barbara Windsor in Carry On Girls over the silver bikini is one of the highlights of the film.”
Another fan said: “The titles, the poster, the album cover and Dink...the most ubiquitous of the 'Goldfinger' golden women. ...Goodbye to the beautiful Margaret Nolan. RIP.”