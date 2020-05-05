Marcus Rashford backing Co-op campaign to supply food banks

The Co-op is stepping up its campaign to supply food banks with goods amid growing demand from people struggling in the coronavirus crisis.

Demand has tripled in some towns and cities as millions of workers are furloughed and businesses close.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has voiced his backing for the Co-op’s nationwide appeal to raise funds for charity FareShare.

The striker will appear in a new advert which airs online from Tuesday and will be shown on major TV channels from Thursday.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said: “Food banks are a lifeline for those who rely on the donations to feed their families and demand for their services has seen a huge increase since the pandemic started.