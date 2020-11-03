Man’s body found near mountain identified as missing Team GB fell runner

A body found near a mountain has been formally identified as that of missing Team GB fell runner Chris Smith.

The 43-year-old was reported missing after he failed to return from a planned run last Tuesday.

He set off from Invervar near Aberfeldy in Perth and Kinross at about 3pm that day and was aiming to tackle a route including four Munros – Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that the body of a man found near Meall Garbh on Thursday has now been identified as that of Mr Smith.

The force said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Inspector Emma Bowman, of Tayside Police Division, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Chris’ family and we will continue to provide assistance and support to them.

“I would also like to thank everyone, including members of the public and the local community, for their support in sharing our appeals to help find Chris.”

Mr Smith was originally from Aberdeenshire but lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

Ruth McKee, Mr Smith’s cousin, posted a tribute from the family on Twitter after the body was found.

It said: “On behalf of the entire family, we are devastated to let you know that Chris has lost his life in Glen Lyon.

“He was doing what he loved having spent the previous days having the most special time with Lindsay, Cameron and Alastair.

“We would like to thank everyone for the support they have given us, in particular the mountain rescue teams, emergency services, members of the public and Chris’s friends that joined the search.

“We will always treasure his energy, spirit and love. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”