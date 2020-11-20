Manhunt continues for suspect in teacher murder

By The Newsroom
17:43pm, Fri 20 Nov 2020
A cross-border manhunt for a man suspected of murdering a school teacher was continuing on Friday.

Caroline Kayll was attacked at an address in Linton, Northumberland on Sunday evening along with a 15-year-old boy, and died in hospital days later.

Northumbria Police named a man they wanted to question in connection with the attacks as Paul Robson, 49, from Wallsend, North Tyneside.

Officers believed he had travelled to the Glasgow area and inquiries were focusing on the city.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Ms Kayll, 47, worked as a teacher at Atkinson House school, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues.

In a statement, the school in Seghill, Cramlington, said: “Our school community is saddened to hear the news of Caroline’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time.”

The teenage boy suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital.

Northumbria Police said he was not related to the teacher nor the suspect.

Mr Robson, who knew Ms Kayll, is white, around 5ft 5ins tall, slim, bald and wears glasses.

