Man who died at Kent castle named by police

A man who died following a “disturbance” at a castle in Kent has been formally named as 66-year-old Charlie Hilder.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Lullingstone Castle on Thursday afternoon, but Mr Hilder, from Romford, Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said it had been reported that Mr Hilder may have been involved in an altercation with two teenagers before his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Moss, from Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said: “We continue to appeal for information from anybody who witnessed the incident or saw two young people in the vicinity of the lake between 12pm and 7pm.

“One of them may have been carrying a fishing rod.”

Police also want to speak to the owner of a drone that they believe may have been flying in the area at the time of the incident.

DCI Moss added: “There were lots of people in the area including cyclists, joggers, dog walkers, anglers and golfers.

“Some will have taken photographs or videos that may assist us with our inquiries and we are particularly keen to speak to anybody who was near the gatehouse on the estate or in a car park next to the lake.”

Local fishermen previously expressed their shock and sadness at Mr Hilder’s death.

In a tribute, the Kingfisher Angling and Preservation Society said: “The society has been shocked and greatly saddened to hear of the death of Mr Charles Hilder.

“At this stage we would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Charlie’s family and friends.”