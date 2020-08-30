Man sought by police after ‘vicious’ knife attack on woman walking with son, five

A man is being sought by police after a ‘vicious and unprovoked attack’ on a young woman out walking with her five-year-old child in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police were called at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of a stabbing in Withington, south Manchester.

GMP said the 24 year-old was walking with her son when a man approached her with a knife.

The man proceeded to stab the woman before making off on foot.

The woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds and remains in a stable condition.

Her son was assessed at the scene by emergency services but had no visible injuries.

Stabbing case suspect - (Copyright PA Media)

Police have distributed an image of a man they believe to be the suspect and are treating the case as an attempted murder.

Detective Inspector John Robb, from GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and we are currently treating it as a case of attempted murder.

“I understand that this will cause concern among the local community and residents, but I want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our powers to trace the man responsible and ensure he is brought to justice.

“I would like to stress to the community that this violent behaviour will not be tolerated and residents shall see an increased police presence in the area whilst officers continue their investigations.

“Please do not hesitate to speak to our officers if you have any concerns or queries.

“If you believe you recognise the man in the image, or if you were near the area at the time and saw something that didn’t seem quite right, please get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 1420, quoting incident number 1611 of 29/08/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111